Resilient Global Trade: Navigating Geopolitical Uncertainties

Global trade has demonstrated resilience despite ongoing geopolitical and policy challenges, according to the World Trade Organization's latest findings. The WTO's September barometer, which tracks merchandise trade growth, reached 102, improving from June's 101.7, and indicating continued above-trend growth.

This rise is complemented by robust demand for electronic components, driven by investments in AI and digital infrastructure. However, the WTO cautions about remaining risks tied to geopolitical tensions and trade policy developments that continue to affect global supply chains and transport routes.

While the WTO predicts a significant slowdown in trade growth due to US-Iran tensions and tariff disputes initiated by President Trump, sectors like AI have partially mitigated these negative impacts. Nonetheless, trade growth remains uneven, and uncertainties still cloud future trade outlooks.