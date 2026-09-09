Revamp in Credit Reporting: A Meeting of Giants

U.S. federal housing regulator Bill Pulte has unveiled plans for significant reforms in the credit reporting landscape. Speaking on Wednesday, Pulte stated that discussions this week will involve top credit bureaus Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion.

The primary agenda for the meeting is to explore cost-cutting measures and examine the feasibility of transitioning to a single credit report or a bi-merge credit reporting system. This move is aimed at reducing financial burdens on consumers while maintaining accurate credit evaluations.

This initiative marks a potential shift in the credit reporting industry's longstanding practices, as Pulte and the bureaus seek to modernize and simplify the system for enhancing consumer experience.