Tragedy at Sea: Fire Erupts on Ferry Near Palawan

A tragic incident unfolded off Palawan island in the western Philippines as a ferry caught fire, claiming the lives of five people and leaving others missing. The Philippine Coast Guard confirmed that the fire broke out on Wednesday night aboard the MV June Aster, prompting a swift rescue operation.

Footage released by authorities captures the intensity of the flames that engulfed the ferry, with responders seen on the scene placing casualties in body bags. The rescue efforts managed to save 43 individuals on the night of the incident, but several passengers remain unaccounted for.

The Coast Guard continues to determine the exact number of people on board at the time of the fire. Investigations are underway to uncover the cause of the blaze as families and authorities grapple with this maritime disaster.