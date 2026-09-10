Controversial Strikes in the Caribbean

The United States military reported on Wednesday that a targeted strike in the Caribbean Sea resulted in three fatalities. This event is the latest in a string of similar operations.

Washington asserts that these attacks are directed at 'narco-terrorists,' aiming to curb illegal activities in the region. The U.S. maintains that such actions are necessary for national security and regional stability.

However, human rights organizations have condemned these strikes as extrajudicial killings, sparking debate and concern about their legality and morality. Critics argue that these actions could undermine international law and human rights protections.