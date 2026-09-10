Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Fire off Palawan
A tragic ferry fire off Palawan island in the Philippines has resulted in five deaths and several missing people, as confirmed by the Philippine Coast Guard. The fire engulfed MV June Aster, with 43 people rescued. The total number of people on board remains unknown.
A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday night when a ferry caught fire off Palawan island, resulting in five fatalities and others reported missing, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.
The MV June Aster was engulfed in flames in the waters off Coron, with forty-three individuals successfully rescued.
Dramatic footage from the Coast Guard showed the vessel ablaze and responders diligently placing bodies into bags. The exact number of passengers on board and those still unaccounted for remains undetermined.