Tragedy at Sea: Ferry Fire off Palawan

A tragic incident unfolded on Wednesday night when a ferry caught fire off Palawan island, resulting in five fatalities and others reported missing, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The MV June Aster was engulfed in flames in the waters off Coron, with forty-three individuals successfully rescued.

Dramatic footage from the Coast Guard showed the vessel ablaze and responders diligently placing bodies into bags. The exact number of passengers on board and those still unaccounted for remains undetermined.