American Eagle Clothing Crisis: Falling Shares Amid Shifting Trends

American Eagle Outfitters' shares plunged over 11% due to a flat gross-margin forecast in response to weak demand at core brands, despite a revenue beat in the second quarter. The company struggles with inflation impact, shifting fashion trends, and elevated inventory costs, while targeting younger consumers with celebrity campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:23 IST
American Eagle Clothing Crisis: Falling Shares Amid Shifting Trends
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American Eagle Outfitters experienced an 11% dip in share value during premarket trading Thursday, attributed to a stagnant quarterly gross-margin forecast. Despite exceeding second-quarter revenue expectations, the brand faces persistent demand challenges, as consumers under inflationary pressure focus on essentials and await promotions, resulting in a 36% annual drop in shares.

Executives on Wednesday noted ongoing efforts to reduce older inventory through discounts, following an abrupt change in fashion trends. Inventory costs rose by 14% year-over-year as of August 1, exacerbated by incremental tariff costs.

Morgan Stanley analysts highlighted that the company's earnings potential remains constrained due to overstock and uncertainties around Aerie's sustained growth momentum. Although second-quarter revenue outperformed expectations, American Eagle's forward valuation metrics compare unfavorably with peers Abercrombie and Gap.

The brand anticipates a flat gross margin for the current quarter compared to the previous year and projects mid-single digit fiscal 2026 sales growth. In a move to attract wealthier Gen Z consumers, American Eagle has engaged in celebrity partnerships like the 'Great Jeans' campaign featuring actor Sydney Sweeney, even as inflation affects lower-income customers.

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