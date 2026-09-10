Glencore's Oil Scandal: High-Profile Bribery Charges Unfold in Court

Alex Beard, previously Glencore's head of oil, appeared in London court to defend himself against bribery allegations connected to the company’s West African dealings.

Beard, 59, rejected charges at Southwark Crown Court, where prosecutors accused him of conspiring to make illegal payments to Nigerian and Cameroonian government or state-owned oil company officials between 2007 and 2014.

Joining Beard in the dock was Andrew Gibson, former oil operations head, who denied separate bribery and document falsification charges. Both, along with four other former traders who also pled not guilty, are set to face trial starting October 2027.