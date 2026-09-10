Glencore's Oil Scandal: High-Profile Bribery Charges Unfold in Court

Alex Beard, Glencore’s former head of oil, has pleaded not guilty to bribery charges related to the company's operations in West Africa. He, alongside Andrew Gibson and four other former traders, faces accusations of corrupt payments to officials. Their trial is scheduled for October 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:16 IST
Glencore's Oil Scandal: High-Profile Bribery Charges Unfold in Court

Alex Beard, previously Glencore's head of oil, appeared in London court to defend himself against bribery allegations connected to the company’s West African dealings.

Beard, 59, rejected charges at Southwark Crown Court, where prosecutors accused him of conspiring to make illegal payments to Nigerian and Cameroonian government or state-owned oil company officials between 2007 and 2014.

Joining Beard in the dock was Andrew Gibson, former oil operations head, who denied separate bribery and document falsification charges. Both, along with four other former traders who also pled not guilty, are set to face trial starting October 2027.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026