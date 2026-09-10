HSBC's Pioneering Finance Chief Pam Kaur to Step Down

Pam Kaur, HSBC's first female Chief Financial Officer, will retire by 2027. Kaur will step down from her full-time role but continue as an advisor to CEO Georges Elhedery. HSBC is searching for her successor, considering both internal and external candidates, following recent high-profile departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:19 IST
HSBC's Pioneering Finance Chief Pam Kaur to Step Down

HSBC's trailblazing first female Chief Financial Officer, Pam Kaur, is set to retire by 2027, marking another significant executive departure for the Asia-focused bank.

Kaur will not seek re-election as a director at HSBC's 2027 annual general meeting. While her official retirement date is yet to be confirmed, it will occur no later than the 2027 AGM in May.

Post-retirement, Kaur will assume an advisory role to support Group CEO Georges Elhedery. The bank is currently identifying both internal and external candidates to succeed Kaur as Group CFO, amid ongoing strategic changes including last month's exit of Edward Moncreiffe.

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