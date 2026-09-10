Nepal's Gas Crisis: Minister Yadav Resigns Amid Controversy

In the midst of Nepal's escalating gas shortage crisis, Gauri Kumari Yadav, the Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Supplies, has resigned, throwing the nation's political landscape into further disarray. Yadav stepped down on Thursday, and her secretariat confirmed the news to the public, yet refrained from providing an explicit reason for her resignation.

Her departure from Prime Minister Balendra Shah’s government, which was established only in March this year, marks the third ministerial resignation. Yadav's decision to resign surfaced within a day of her contentious declaration, urging the cancellation of licenses for all 58 operational gas companies, citing their role in artificially manipulating supply shortages and dismissing governmental authority.

During a recent session with the Federal Parliament's Industry Committee, Yadav criticized the gas suppliers for failing to adhere to government directives and raised concerns about the mysterious disappearance of gas cylinders intended for Kathmandu Valley markets. She also highlighted the ongoing issue of gas availability, emphasizing that dependency on the private sector had resulted in a breakdown of essential services for Nepali citizens.