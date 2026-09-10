Ex-Ecuadorian President Sentenced: Medical Supply Fraud Scandal Unfolds

Former Ecuadorean President Abdala Bucaram has been sentenced to over nine years imprisonment for involvement in a criminal organization selling fraudulent medical supplies during COVID-19. Bucaram, who served as President briefly in the 1990s, may serve his sentence under house arrest because of his age. His son and others were also convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 15:16 IST
Ex-Ecuadorian President Sentenced: Medical Supply Fraud Scandal Unfolds
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In a striking legal development, an Ecuadorean court has handed down a sentence of over nine years imprisonment to former President Abdala Bucaram for his role in a criminal scheme involving the fraudulent sale of medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bucaram, aged 74, who led the country from 1996 to 1997, faces the possibility of serving his sentence under house arrest due to his advanced age, aligning with Ecuadorean legal provisions. His son, Jacobo Bucaram, along with two others, were also sentenced in connection to the case.

Authorities accused four individuals of financially benefiting from the procurement of approximately 21,000 rapid COVID-19 tests and other supplies amid the pandemic's peak in Ecuador. Bucaram was connected to the proceedings remotely from a hospital, citing heart ailments as the cause of his absence in court.

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