ECB Hikes Rates Amid Escalating Inflation Fears

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates for the second time this year, responding to spiraling inflation driven by energy costs and ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts. With rising attacks affecting military, shipping, and energy sectors, the oil price surged above $100 a barrel, fueling inflation fears across the euro zone.

The ECB raised its policy rate to 2.50% from 2.25%, highlighting continued inflation above the 2% goal. Despite a resilient economy, inflation is projected at 3.0% this year. Market speculation anticipates further rate hikes, although some economists believe this could be the ECB's final move for now.

ECB President Christine Lagarde's upcoming press conference is expected to focus on economic resilience and the potential for future policy adjustments. Meanwhile, market conditions, including rising government borrowing costs and competition from tech firms in the bond market, continue to exert pressure.