Currency Tug-of-War: Dollar Struggles Amid Euro and Yen Surges

The dollar gained slightly on Thursday, recovering from recent losses due to increasing oil prices and global bond yields, while the euro remained stable ahead of an anticipated ECB rate hike. Despite renewed inflation concerns and bond yield spikes, safe-haven demand for the dollar remained limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:38 IST
Currency Tug-of-War: Dollar Struggles Amid Euro and Yen Surges
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The U.S. dollar saw a slight recovery on Thursday, following a period of losses prompted by rising oil prices and global bond yields. The euro maintained its position near two-week highs in anticipation of an expected rate hike by the European Central Bank. Meanwhile, the price of oil futures climbed by 1.5% to $102.72 per barrel, influenced by reduced energy flow from the Gulf amidst heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

Inflation concerns loom over Europe as winter approaches, driving up costs for refined fuels such as heating oil and natural gas. In a response to these pressures, the ECB is poised to raise rates in the eurozone for the second time since the onset of the conflict in late February. Global bond yields are on the rise, approaching multi-decade highs, though these economic tensions have not bolstered the dollar as a safe haven currency.

The dollar index edged up 0.13% but was still facing a weekly decline due to the euro's resilience and yen strength. As markets adapt to ongoing oil price fluctuations, the link between energy costs and currency value has weakened. The recent interventions by the U.S. Treasury, along with central bank strategies, are adding layers of complexity to currency dynamics, especially in the context of upcoming central bank decisions.

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