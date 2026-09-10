Market Swings: Equities Rise as Inflation Data Looms

Futures tracking Dow and S&P 500 indexes show a cautious recovery after a three-day decline, as investors await U.S. inflation data. Oil prices crossed $100 a barrel, hinting at potential interest rate hikes. Elevated U.S. Treasury yields continue impacting equities, while impactful economic events unfold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:56 IST
Market Swings: Equities Rise as Inflation Data Looms
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Futures tracking the Dow and the S&P 500 indexes sought recovery after enduring a three-day decline. Investors cautiously returned to equities, eyeing U.S. inflation data expected later on Thursday. Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel for the first time since July, muddling the outlook for equities and strengthening expectations for potential interest rate hikes amid continued disruptions in vital supply routes due to prolonged conflict.

Market participants eagerly anticipate the U.S. Producer Price Index report, set for later in the session, to gauge potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's rate trajectory. While often overshadowed by the Consumer Price Index report, the Producer Price Index could provide crucial insights into broadening inflation pressures if input costs show signs of acceleration.

As of 6:53 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis rose by 102 points, highlighting a 0.19% increase, while S&P 500 E-minis edged up by 4.5 points. Conversely, Nasdaq 100 E-minis fell by 72.5 points. High yields on U.S. Treasuries have pressured equities, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield hitting its peak for 2023. Strategies to curb yields include purchasing $6 billion in long-dated Treasury bonds, but analysts express skepticism over its long-term efficacy without significant macroeconomic policy shifts.

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