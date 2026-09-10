Dubai Airports Adjusts Passenger Traffic Projections for 2023

Dubai Airports anticipates that annual passenger traffic will hit approximately 70 million by year-end. This figure is revised from an earlier projection. CEO Paul Griffiths noted that the original target might be met by the end of 2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:53 IST
Dubai Airports Adjusts Passenger Traffic Projections for 2023
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Dubai Airports has revised its expectations for passenger traffic this year, projecting figures to reach around 70 million by December, the company's CEO, Paul Griffiths, announced on Thursday.

The adjusted projection is lower than previous estimates, which had aimed for a higher number. Griffiths indicated that the original traffic target could now potentially be achieved by 2027.

This adjustment reflects ongoing challenges in the aviation industry, as global travel patterns continue to evolve.

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