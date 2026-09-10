Dubai Airports Adjusts Passenger Target Projection

Dubai Airports has revised its annual passenger traffic forecast, now projecting 70 million travelers by the end of 2026, a significant decrease from the initial target of 100 million, CEO Paul Griffiths stated in an interview with Reuters.

Despite the lowered forecast, Griffiths remains optimistic, suggesting that the original goal of reaching 100 million passengers annually could be attainable by the end of 2027. The adjustment reflects current market conditions and strategic recalibrations.

This announcement marks a strategic shift for Dubai's transportation hub, as it continues to position itself as a leading global aviation center while adapting to changing market dynamics.