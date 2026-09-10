Dubai Airports Adjusts Passenger Target Projection

Dubai Airports CEO, Paul Griffiths, announced a revision in the projected passenger traffic, now anticipating 70 million travelers by 2026, down from the earlier projection of 100 million. The original target might still be achievable by 2027, marking a strategic shift in airport operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:50 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:50 IST
Dubai Airports Adjusts Passenger Target Projection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Dubai Airports has revised its annual passenger traffic forecast, now projecting 70 million travelers by the end of 2026, a significant decrease from the initial target of 100 million, CEO Paul Griffiths stated in an interview with Reuters.

Despite the lowered forecast, Griffiths remains optimistic, suggesting that the original goal of reaching 100 million passengers annually could be attainable by the end of 2027. The adjustment reflects current market conditions and strategic recalibrations.

This announcement marks a strategic shift for Dubai's transportation hub, as it continues to position itself as a leading global aviation center while adapting to changing market dynamics.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026