American Eagle Outfitters Faces Rocky Terrain Amid Inventory Woes

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters saw a sharp decline of approximately 11% on Thursday. The apparel retailer's projection for flat quarterly gross margins signals potential profit challenges as it grapples with excess inventory and weak demand for its namesake brand.

Despite posting better-than-expected second-quarter revenue, the company has maintained its annual comparable sales forecast. The uneven demand in the apparel sector, exacerbated by inflation-driven consumer behavior focusing on essentials and discounts, contributes to a 36% decline in its shares this year.

Investments in denim and a high-visibility campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney aimed at Gen Z shoppers have not prevented American Eagle from losing ground to competitors. Aerie's success has not offset the losses in the American Eagle brand, particularly in women's denim. Analysts highlight the brand's unclear merchandising strategy and its struggle to remain competitive.