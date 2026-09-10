US Labor Market Shows Resilience as Unemployment Claims Dip

The number of Americans filing for initial unemployment benefits fell marginally last week, signaling limited layoffs in the country's labor market. According to the US Department of Labor's latest figures, seasonally adjusted initial claims dropped to 206,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised total of 207,000.

This marginal decrease in initial claims suggests resiliency in the labor market, which has caught the attention of investors and policymakers seeking signs of economic momentum. The four-week moving average for initial claims, meant to provide a more stable picture, also descended to 206,000, down 1,500 from the preceding week's revised average of 207,500.

Compared to a year earlier, the initial claims number shows a significant decrease from the 259,000 reported at that time. Moreover, the quantity of individuals continuing to receive jobless benefits also reduced, with the latest figure standing at 1.774 million. The four-week moving average for continuing claims shifted slightly lower, reflecting a resilient labor market landscape.