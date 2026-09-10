Uniting Europe’s Satellite Ambitions: A Call for Collaboration
European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher emphasizes the need for Europe's satellite programs to work together and avoid duplication. The IRIS² constellation project aims to compete with global players like SpaceX. Interoperability is crucial for success, and political support is pushing for European autonomy in space exploration.
Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, stressed the importance of collaboration among Europe's satellite programs to prevent duplication and maximize efficiency at a recent space summit in Paris.
The summit marked the announcement of new contracts for the IRIS² communications constellation, which aims to offer an alternative to non-European actors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX.
Aschbacher highlighted the need for interoperability among national programs to create a robust and unified system. He pointed out that while Germany's separate satellite network raises concerns of fragmentation, steps are being taken to establish European synergy.