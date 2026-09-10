Uniting Europe’s Satellite Ambitions: A Call for Collaboration

Josef Aschbacher, Director General of the European Space Agency, stressed the importance of collaboration among Europe's satellite programs to prevent duplication and maximize efficiency at a recent space summit in Paris.

The summit marked the announcement of new contracts for the IRIS² communications constellation, which aims to offer an alternative to non-European actors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Aschbacher highlighted the need for interoperability among national programs to create a robust and unified system. He pointed out that while Germany's separate satellite network raises concerns of fragmentation, steps are being taken to establish European synergy.