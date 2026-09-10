BJP's Trivedi Refutes Chidambaram Over BRICS Critique

BJP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for questioning the importance of the BRICS summit. Trivedi questioned why world leaders would prioritize the grouping if it lacked significance, comparing the Congress party to a 'Naraz Fufa,' always disagreeing with government initiatives.

Trivedi dismissed Congress's critique as another unwarranted statement, particularly following the opposition's contentious remarks at the World AI Summit. He highlighted Congress leader P Chidambaram's skepticism over BRICS' achievements as indicative of his doubtful judgment, noting the high-profile attendance of global leaders at the summit.

Trivedi further criticized Chidambaram's forgetfulness of history, pointing out that India had engaged in BRICS early during Congress's governance. He accused the opposition of failing to maintain the decorum expected of a responsible political entity under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.