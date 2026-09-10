BJP's Trivedi Refutes Chidambaram Over BRICS Critique

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized Congress leader P Chidambaram's comments questioning BRICS' relevance. Trivedi likened Congress to a 'Naraz Fufa' for opposing government initiatives, and reminded Chidambaram of India's past participation in BRICS under his own government. Trivedi accused Congress of undermining responsible opposition politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:11 IST
BJP's Trivedi Refutes Chidambaram Over BRICS Critique
BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for questioning the importance of the BRICS summit. Trivedi questioned why world leaders would prioritize the grouping if it lacked significance, comparing the Congress party to a 'Naraz Fufa,' always disagreeing with government initiatives.

Trivedi dismissed Congress's critique as another unwarranted statement, particularly following the opposition's contentious remarks at the World AI Summit. He highlighted Congress leader P Chidambaram's skepticism over BRICS' achievements as indicative of his doubtful judgment, noting the high-profile attendance of global leaders at the summit.

Trivedi further criticized Chidambaram's forgetfulness of history, pointing out that India had engaged in BRICS early during Congress's governance. He accused the opposition of failing to maintain the decorum expected of a responsible political entity under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.

TRENDING

1
Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Frances Tiafoe's Epic US Open Comeback

Global
2
DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

DOJ Intensifies Antitrust Scrutiny on Fox-Roku Mega Deal

Global
3
Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Tug of War over Missouri's Congressional Map: Supreme Court Steps Back

Global
4
Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Trade Tensions Rise: U.S. and Canada in Tariff Standoff

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond Food Security: How Agriculture Investment Can Create Jobs and Improve Global Nutrition

Why Costa Rica’s 36-Month Data Governance Roadmap Matters for the Future of Public Healthcare

Why Andhra Pradesh Must Close Cybersecurity Gaps as Millions Move Into Digital Healthcare

Beyond Money: How Local Government Partnerships Are Reshaping the Future of Development Aid

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026