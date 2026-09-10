Federal Government Issues Refunds for Obamacare Overcharges

The federal government will issue $500 refunds to nearly a million Americans who were overcharged under Obamacare. These refunds are targeted at individuals in 30 states that did not receive premium assistance, starting in October. The initiative aims to rectify excess fees charged for coverage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 20:14 IST
Federal Government Issues Refunds for Obamacare Overcharges
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The federal government has announced it will issue $500 refunds to nearly one million Americans who were overcharged under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, according to a White House statement on Thursday.

The process of issuing checks to eligible participants is set to begin in October. Primarily, this refund aims to correct excess charges for those who did not benefit from premium assistance and are from the 30 states utilizing the federal exchange to manage their Obamacare markets.

The states included in this refund initiative are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

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