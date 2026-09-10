Federal Government Issues Refunds for Obamacare Overcharges

The federal government has announced it will issue $500 refunds to nearly one million Americans who were overcharged under the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, according to a White House statement on Thursday.

The process of issuing checks to eligible participants is set to begin in October. Primarily, this refund aims to correct excess charges for those who did not benefit from premium assistance and are from the 30 states utilizing the federal exchange to manage their Obamacare markets.

The states included in this refund initiative are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.