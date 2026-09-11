Tragic Bus Crash in Swiss Alps Leaves Multiple Casualties

A tragic bus crash in the Alpine village of Susch, eastern Switzerland, has claimed the lives of several individuals while leaving others injured, according to police reports.

The incident involved a travel coach carrying 48 passengers operated by OAD, a Dutch tour operator. Emergency services were rapidly deployed to the accident site, as confirmed by the police in Graubuenden canton.

A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), serving as spokesperson for OAD, indicated to Dutch media that the passengers were OAD customers, all of Dutch nationality. Authorities are yet to confirm the precise number of victims.