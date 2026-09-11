Tragic Bus Crash in Swiss Alps Leaves Multiple Casualties

A bus crash in Susch, eastern Switzerland, resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries. The accident involved a travel coach operated by OAD, with 48 Dutch passengers onboard. Emergency teams were promptly dispatched to the scene, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact number of casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 00:37 IST
Tragic Bus Crash in Swiss Alps Leaves Multiple Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic bus crash in the Alpine village of Susch, eastern Switzerland, has claimed the lives of several individuals while leaving others injured, according to police reports.

The incident involved a travel coach carrying 48 passengers operated by OAD, a Dutch tour operator. Emergency services were rapidly deployed to the accident site, as confirmed by the police in Graubuenden canton.

A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), serving as spokesperson for OAD, indicated to Dutch media that the passengers were OAD customers, all of Dutch nationality. Authorities are yet to confirm the precise number of victims.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026