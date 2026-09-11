Peru Allies with U.S. in 'Shield of the Americas' Anti-Drug Coalition

In a significant step to curb drug cartel activities, Peru has joined the U.S.-led 'Shield of the Americas' coalition. President Keiko Fujimori announced this development during U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit, pledging to deepen security collaboration with Washington since she took office.

Secretary Rubio commended Peru's decision, asserting the coalition's importance in protecting regional sovereignty. He emphasized the U.S. commitment to Latin America's security and prosperity, warning of more initiatives against organizations threatening the hemisphere.

This alignment arrives as the U.S. seeks to strengthen ties with Latin American conservatives, countering China's growing influence. Despite recent U.S. tariff increases on Peruvian goods, China continues to dominate trade with Peru, spotlighting geopolitical tensions in the region.