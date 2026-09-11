U.S. Intensifies Economic Siege on Iran: Operation Economic Outcast Expands

The U.S. government announced new sanctions targeting Hezbollah-affiliated firms and individuals aiding Iranian proxies. These measures are part of 'Operation Economic Outcast,' aiming to economically isolate Iran by cutting off revenue streams funding military activities. Entities in Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey are primary targets, and further licensing denials underscore the U.S.'s stern stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 00:56 IST
U.S. Intensifies Economic Siege on Iran: Operation Economic Outcast Expands
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. government intensified its sanctions campaign against Iran on Thursday, targeting entities and individuals allegedly aiding Hezbollah and Iranian proxies in the Middle East. This move is part of the Treasury Department's 'Operation Economic Outcast' initiative to cut off revenue used by Tehran for military objectives.

Firms in Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey, identified as supporters of Kata'ib Hezbollah and Hezbollah, face sanctions as Washington seeks to implement economic pressure. Additionally, a settlement with a U.S. citizen over potential sanction violations and a widened whistleblower appeal exemplify the Treasury's comprehensive approach.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a directive denying most Iran-related licenses except in exceptional cases and highlighted the continued denial of license requests as long as Iran enacts aggressive policies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized dismantling financial networks sustaining the Iranian regime.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026