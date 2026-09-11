U.S. Intensifies Economic Siege on Iran: Operation Economic Outcast Expands

The U.S. government intensified its sanctions campaign against Iran on Thursday, targeting entities and individuals allegedly aiding Hezbollah and Iranian proxies in the Middle East. This move is part of the Treasury Department's 'Operation Economic Outcast' initiative to cut off revenue used by Tehran for military objectives.

Firms in Iraq, Lebanon, and Turkey, identified as supporters of Kata'ib Hezbollah and Hezbollah, face sanctions as Washington seeks to implement economic pressure. Additionally, a settlement with a U.S. citizen over potential sanction violations and a widened whistleblower appeal exemplify the Treasury's comprehensive approach.

The Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a directive denying most Iran-related licenses except in exceptional cases and highlighted the continued denial of license requests as long as Iran enacts aggressive policies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized dismantling financial networks sustaining the Iranian regime.