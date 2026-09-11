Epic All-American Showdown at the U.S. Open Semi-Finals

The U.S. Open semi-finals will feature an exciting all-American matchup between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe, both of whom have delivered impressive victories. Top seed Alexander Zverev faces Karen Khachanov in another semi-final, promising a thrilling conclusion to the tournament at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 01:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 01:26 IST
Epic All-American Showdown at the U.S. Open Semi-Finals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Fans at the U.S. Open are eagerly awaiting an all-American semi-final clash on Friday between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. The two met after dramatic quarter-final performances, where Shelton knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a record-setting late-match, while Tiafoe battled back to defeat Alex Michelsen.

Expectations are high as both players carry the country's hopes of seeing a men's singles Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick's victory in 2003. The winner advances to Sunday's final, where they will meet the victor of the second semi-final between top seed Alexander Zverev and Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, aims for his second major title. He has faced Khachanov nine times, enjoying past success against the Russian. Khachanov's return to form makes this matchup a compelling part of Friday's line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026