Epic All-American Showdown at the U.S. Open Semi-Finals

Fans at the U.S. Open are eagerly awaiting an all-American semi-final clash on Friday between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe. The two met after dramatic quarter-final performances, where Shelton knocked out defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a record-setting late-match, while Tiafoe battled back to defeat Alex Michelsen.

Expectations are high as both players carry the country's hopes of seeing a men's singles Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick's victory in 2003. The winner advances to Sunday's final, where they will meet the victor of the second semi-final between top seed Alexander Zverev and Russia's Karen Khachanov.

Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, aims for his second major title. He has faced Khachanov nine times, enjoying past success against the Russian. Khachanov's return to form makes this matchup a compelling part of Friday's line-up at Arthur Ashe Stadium.