Africa's Metallic Moment: Seizing the Future in Critical Mineral Race

Africa is on the brink of a transformative shift as global demand for critical minerals intensifies. Rich in essential metals for green technology and AI, Africa holds 30% of the world's reserves but earns just 10% of global revenues. Experts suggest this disparity must change for Africa to prosper.

Historical patterns of exploitation continue to hinder Africa’s potential. The continent has long provided raw materials to overseas markets at a fraction of their value. However, initiatives to retain more value by building local processing capacity, inspired by Indonesia's success with nickel, are beginning to take hold.

Infrastructure investments, such as the Lobito Corridor project, are pivotal. This initiative not only cuts freight time significantly but also fosters agricultural and technological growth along its route. Unlocking Africa's resource potential will require integrated efforts to formalize local mining operations and ensure sustainable economic growth.