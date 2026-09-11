Trump's Middle East Gamble: A New 'Forever War'?

Former President Donald Trump's confrontation with Iran has drawn comparisons to America's previous military engagements in the Middle East. Despite promising to avoid prolonged wars, Trump finds himself in a seemingly endless conflict. Analysts warn that this could significantly impact the U.S.'s political landscape and economic situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 04:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 04:41 IST
Trump's Middle East Gamble: A New 'Forever War'?
Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s vow to halt foreign wars has been met with criticism as his conflict with Iran unfolds, drawing parallels to past U.S. military engagements. Analysts warn that this battle risks becoming a 'forever war' reminiscent of those in Afghanistan and Iraq, threatening to leave lasting impacts on the U.S.

As the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, Trump's war against Iran is being scrutinized in foreign policy circles. Many question whether the U.S. has learned from past mistakes or prepared a coherent exit strategy. There are concerns about violations of post-Iraq and Afghanistan constraints on engaging in open-ended Middle East conflicts.

The current U.S. strategy heavily relies on air and naval power, impacting Iran's economy. Still, the conflict has not yielded the quick victory Trump expected. Rising domestic tensions, economic burdens, and a lack of international support expose the fragility of Trump's approach, with potential consequences for U.S. foreign relations and political fortunes.

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