Trump's Middle East Gamble: A New 'Forever War'?

Donald Trump’s vow to halt foreign wars has been met with criticism as his conflict with Iran unfolds, drawing parallels to past U.S. military engagements. Analysts warn that this battle risks becoming a 'forever war' reminiscent of those in Afghanistan and Iraq, threatening to leave lasting impacts on the U.S.

As the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches, Trump's war against Iran is being scrutinized in foreign policy circles. Many question whether the U.S. has learned from past mistakes or prepared a coherent exit strategy. There are concerns about violations of post-Iraq and Afghanistan constraints on engaging in open-ended Middle East conflicts.

The current U.S. strategy heavily relies on air and naval power, impacting Iran's economy. Still, the conflict has not yielded the quick victory Trump expected. Rising domestic tensions, economic burdens, and a lack of international support expose the fragility of Trump's approach, with potential consequences for U.S. foreign relations and political fortunes.