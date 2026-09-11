Apple's Foldable iPhone Debuts Amid Price and Target Market Uncertainty
Apple's new foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, launched with a starting price of $1,999. Despite its innovative design and versatility, analysts question its appeal beyond affluent tech enthusiasts due to its high price and lack of a clearly defined target audience. Initial sales may rely on brand loyalty and pent-up demand.
Apple introduced its new foldable iPhone Duo on Wednesday, pricing it at a steep $1,999, thus sparking debates over its potential market appeal. The launch event, held in Cupertino, California, showcased the phone's capacity to run apps like Zoom, Slack, and Netflix on an expanded display.
Apple CEO John Ternus emphasized the device's expanded display, likening its intuitive nature to that of an iPad. However, industry analysts are divided on its market positioning, sparking concerns over the lack of a defined target audience despite predictions of strong initial sales due to brand loyalty.
Although the foldable smartphone market is expected to grow, with Apple projected to capture a quarter share with its sales, experts warn that its high price could limit its appeal. As Apple enters this niche market, competition from established players like Samsung remains strong.
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