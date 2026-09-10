Al Qaeda: Evolution and Influence of a Global Jihadist Network
Al Qaeda, founded by Osama bin Laden, has remained a pivotal global jihadist organization despite setbacks like the killing of bin Laden and emerging rivals such as ISIS. It continues to influence militant territories in Africa, maintains a presence in Afghanistan, and poses significant challenges to international security.
Al Qaeda, the jihadist group founded by Osama bin Laden, has sustained its influence globally 25 years after the 9/11 attacks, barring significant setbacks and rivalry with ISIS.
Originally formed in the late 1980s, Al Qaeda has been a key player in Islamist militancy, affecting regions from the Middle East to Africa.
Despite the death of its founders, the group has evolved and currently relies on a network of low-profile individuals, posing ongoing challenges to global stability and security.