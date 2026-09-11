Skyway Snarls: Staffing Shortages Ground Sydney Flights

Sydney Airport experienced flight cancellations and delays due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, causing Air Traffic Flow Management measures to be enacted. Six flights were cancelled, and delays continued despite conditions improving. Airservices Australia is under scrutiny for recent near-misses amid staffing shortages, addressing these concerns at a Senate committee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 07:11 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 07:11 IST
Skyway Snarls: Staffing Shortages Ground Sydney Flights
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Friday morning saw travel disruptions at Sydney Airport as flight cancellations and delays unfolded due to a shortage of air traffic controllers, according to the federal agency overseeing Australia's air traffic.

Airservices Australia enacted Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) measures amidst 'roster constraints' to ensure demand was safely managed. As conditions eased around 8:15 a.m., some delays persisted for the morning, albeit reduced.

Qantas flights faced notable disruptions, with six cancellations reported. Airservices is actively recruiting more controllers and refining staffing protocols. The latest issues stem from increased scrutiny following near-miss incidents involving fatigue risk among controllers, which are now under investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

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