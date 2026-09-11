Micron Technology Boosts Employee Compensation to Offset Strike Threats in Taiwan

Micron Technology announced significant fiscal 2026 rewards for its direct labor employees in Taiwan, offering compensation equivalent to 35 to 68 months of salary. This includes a cash bonus of T$1 million for those employed before August 29, 2025. The move follows union threats of a strike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 07:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 07:40 IST
Micron Technology Boosts Employee Compensation to Offset Strike Threats in Taiwan
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Micron Technology has revealed plans to significantly increase fiscal 2026 compensation for its direct labor employees based in Taiwan. This substantial reward package is designed to include a payment equivalent to 35 to 68 months of pay.

Employees who joined before August 29, 2025, will also be eligible for a T$1 million ($31,652.58) cash bonus as part of this initiative. Micron's announcement follows a major demonstration of support for potential strike action by unions representing a majority of its Taiwanese workforce.

This proactive compensation strategy appears to be a direct response to burgeoning labor tensions and aims to avert potential industrial action by offering competitive financial incentives.

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