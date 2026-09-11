Global Market Turbulence: Oil Prices Surge and Bond Yields Soar
Global markets experienced significant instability as oil prices surged and bond yields rose, driven by inflation concerns. The tension between the U.S. and Iran exacerbated the situation, affecting oil flows and increasing the likelihood of central banks tightening policy. Key economic indicators showed rising financial costs and potential interest rate hikes.
Global markets faced turmoil on Friday, as soaring oil prices amplified inflation concerns, causing bond yields to ascend and sharemarkets to tumble. Brent crude breached a four-month high, exacerbating fears of policy tightening from central banks globally.
Tensions in the Middle East further worsened the situation, with the U.S. and Iran exchanging strikes, threatening oil flow and elevating prices. Analysts anticipate central banks, including the Fed, BOJ, and European counterparts, might respond with rate hikes.
Bond markets experienced a rout, with the U.S. Treasury yields reaching new highs, impacting financial costs significantly and squeezing the housing market. Analysts suggest that risks now lean towards further action in response to enduring growth and stubborn inflation.