Global Market Turbulence: Oil Prices Surge and Bond Yields Soar

Global markets faced turmoil on Friday, as soaring oil prices amplified inflation concerns, causing bond yields to ascend and sharemarkets to tumble. Brent crude breached a four-month high, exacerbating fears of policy tightening from central banks globally.

Tensions in the Middle East further worsened the situation, with the U.S. and Iran exchanging strikes, threatening oil flow and elevating prices. Analysts anticipate central banks, including the Fed, BOJ, and European counterparts, might respond with rate hikes.

Bond markets experienced a rout, with the U.S. Treasury yields reaching new highs, impacting financial costs significantly and squeezing the housing market. Analysts suggest that risks now lean towards further action in response to enduring growth and stubborn inflation.