Texas Court Finds TikTok Breached Consumer Protection Laws

A Texas judge ruled Thursday that TikTok violated the state's consumer protection law by misleading users about content filtering for minors. The court found discrepancies in TikTok's explanations of its 'Restricted Mode' feature, which was supposed to shield children from inappropriate material.

The decision highlights growing concerns about social media platforms and their responsibilities to protect young users. TikTok, one of the most popular social media apps among teenagers, faces scrutiny over how it manages content and ensures a safe environment for its users.

This ruling could pave the way for additional regulatory action as lawmakers and consumers demand greater transparency and accountability from tech companies. TikTok has yet to comment on the potential legal and reputational impacts of this decision.