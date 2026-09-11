Legal Troubles for VP Sara Duterte: A Presidential Bid in Jeopardy?

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has secured a postponement in her arraignment on charges of grave threats against high-profile political figures, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The decision adds another layer of complexity to Duterte's political journey as she eyes a presidential run in 2028.

Lawyer Paul Lim confirmed to reporters that a motion to delay the court appearance had been approved, allowing Duterte more time to prepare her defense. Lim noted that Duterte had not entered a plea in the proceedings. "The arraignment has been deferred pending the resolution of our motion," Lim stated in a text message to Reuters.

The legal troubles stem from a 2024 online press conference where Duterte allegedly made threatening remarks against the president and his associates. The controversy follows her past alliance with Marcos, which has since soured, raising questions about her political future.