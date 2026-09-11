Legal Troubles for VP Sara Duterte: A Presidential Bid in Jeopardy?

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte faces legal challenges following postponement of her arraignment on charges of making grave threats against top officials. This development complicates her already tumultuous relationship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The case could impact her presidential ambitions for 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 07:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 07:27 IST
Legal Troubles for VP Sara Duterte: A Presidential Bid in Jeopardy?
Sara Duterte

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte has secured a postponement in her arraignment on charges of grave threats against high-profile political figures, including President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The decision adds another layer of complexity to Duterte's political journey as she eyes a presidential run in 2028.

Lawyer Paul Lim confirmed to reporters that a motion to delay the court appearance had been approved, allowing Duterte more time to prepare her defense. Lim noted that Duterte had not entered a plea in the proceedings. "The arraignment has been deferred pending the resolution of our motion," Lim stated in a text message to Reuters.

The legal troubles stem from a 2024 online press conference where Duterte allegedly made threatening remarks against the president and his associates. The controversy follows her past alliance with Marcos, which has since soured, raising questions about her political future.

TRENDING

1
World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

World Trade Is Holding Up Better Than the Global Order Beneath It

Global
2
Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Tensions Surge as Iran-U.S. Maritime Clashes Escalate

Global
3
Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Robot Revolution: TianGong Ultra's Path to Practicality

Global
4
Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Speed and Safety: Investigating the Amazon Prime Air Crash

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Separates the World’s Strongest City Economies Is Structural Depth

Why Flood-Exposed Economies Need Stronger Public Services to Protect Farm Productivity

Drug-Resistant HIV Is Becoming a Long-Term Threat to Children on Treatment

Transition or Security? Households Confront the Trade-Offs of Clean Energy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026