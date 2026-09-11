European Central Bank Faces Pressure Amid Rising Energy Costs

Leading financial institutions like Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and Barclays anticipate further tightening of the European Central Bank's policy in response to escalating energy costs that threaten inflation targets.

The Central Bank recently raised interest rates by 25 basis points and predicts inflation will linger above the 2% target for an extended timeframe, largely due to renewed Middle East conflicts and rising crude prices.

Traders are preparing for additional hikes in December and beyond, with Citi forecasting another increase by March 2027. The ECB aims to curb inflation while maintaining data-dependent decisions, as policymakers closely watch potential moves by the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.