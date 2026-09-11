Iranian President to Strengthen Ties at BRICS Summit in New Delhi

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in New Delhi on Friday, setting the stage for his participation in the BRICS Summit. During his visit, he is scheduled for a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signaling a mutual commitment to addressing global economic issues through collaboration.

In a statement before departing from Tehran, President Pezeshkian highlighted BRICS' role in challenging unilateralism. He expressed optimism about progressing towards this goal, acknowledging the complexities of economic matters and the necessity for innovative approaches to global trade and finance.

The Iranian leader underscored the importance of independence and solidarity at the summit. Plans include forming a special BRICS bank to facilitate investments without dollar dependency, thereby weakening U.S. financial influence. Strengthening ties with India and expanding trade channels remain high on the agenda during his engagements with global leaders.