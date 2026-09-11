NFL's Melbourne Kickoff: A New Era for American Football Down Under

The NFL's inaugural regular-season game in Australia drew a massive crowd, showcasing American football's growing appeal Down Under. Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed it won't be a one-time event, emphasizing player feedback and safety as priorities. Australia is viewed as a strategic market for the league's international expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:47 IST
NFL's Melbourne Kickoff: A New Era for American Football Down Under
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The NFL's historic first regular-season clash in Australia turned out to be a major success, drawing 100,021 spectators to the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground. San Francisco 49ers' triumph over the Los Angeles Rams captivated fans, despite a morning kick-off on a working day, strategically scheduled for U.S. primetime viewing.

With a deal sealed with Victoria's state government for more games, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell assured this is just the beginning of American football's expansion in Australia. Emphasizing the importance of player satisfaction and safety, the league aims to refine every aspect of the international experience, from practice facilities to accommodation.

Fans were immersed in an electrifying atmosphere, amplified by a half-time rock concert and a military flyover. The vibrant turnout illustrated Australia's passion for sports, affirming Goodell's plan to solidify the NFL's presence. “We’re going to be back here,” he declared, highlighting Australia's role in the NFL's nine-game international schedule.

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