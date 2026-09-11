India-Russia Aviation Synergy: Boosting Connectivity and Disaster Relief

Maxim Andrianov, from Russian Helicopters Group, praises India's leadership in BRICS for fostering disaster relief cooperation. Discussing civil aviation, he highlights the enduring India-Russia partnership in helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. Helicopters are pivotal in enhancing connectivity and emergency services, especially in remote areas. Expanded goals include cultural exchange.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:48 IST
India-Russia Aviation Synergy: Boosting Connectivity and Disaster Relief
Maxim Andrianov, International Marketing Manager at Russian Helicopters Group (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maxim Andrianov, International Marketing Manager at Russian Helicopters Group, lauded India's role in the BRICS forum, emphasizing how it propels discussions on improving disaster relief cooperation. He noted that although concrete steps have yet to materialize, India's backing of the initiative is a promising sign for future collaborations.

Andrianov underscored the long-standing partnership between India and Russia in the aviation sector, particularly in helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. He highlighted extensive cooperation in airplane assembly and maintenance projects, reiterating India's position as a crucial partner for Russia in the aviation domain.

He also spotlighted the importance of helicopters in boosting connectivity and delivering emergency medical services in remote areas of both countries. Advocating for expanded cultural exchanges, Andrianov emphasized the need for stronger people-to-people ties, aligning economic agreements with personal connections to foster deeper bilateral relations.

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