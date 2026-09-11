China's Diplomatic Dispute with EU Over Taiwan Visit

China's foreign ministry has lodged "serious protests" with both Italy and the European Union in response to the visit of Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim to Italian soil. This diplomatic action underscores China's sensitivity to Taiwan's international engagements and the complex geopolitical dynamics that surround them.

The visit by a high-ranking Taiwanese official has not gone unnoticed by Beijing, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory and is vigilant about any international activities that might suggest otherwise.

The incident accentuates the ongoing tension between China and regions that engage with Taiwan at a diplomatic level, a scenario that continually tests international relations and foreign policy stances.