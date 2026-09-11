China's Diplomatic Dispute with EU Over Taiwan Visit

China has officially protested to Italy and the European Union concerning the visit of Taiwan's Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim to Italy. The Chinese foreign ministry lodged 'serious protests,' highlighting the tensions surrounding Taiwan's diplomatic engagements in Europe and the broader geopolitical implications of such visits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:45 IST
China's Diplomatic Dispute with EU Over Taiwan Visit
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China's foreign ministry has lodged "serious protests" with both Italy and the European Union in response to the visit of Taiwan Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim to Italian soil. This diplomatic action underscores China's sensitivity to Taiwan's international engagements and the complex geopolitical dynamics that surround them.

The visit by a high-ranking Taiwanese official has not gone unnoticed by Beijing, which views Taiwan as a part of its territory and is vigilant about any international activities that might suggest otherwise.

The incident accentuates the ongoing tension between China and regions that engage with Taiwan at a diplomatic level, a scenario that continually tests international relations and foreign policy stances.

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