Rare Male Infertility Case Unveils Undiagnosed Congenital Condition

A 26-year-old man discovered a rare congenital condition after seeking treatment for infertility. Tests revealed a uterus-like structure and undescended testes with pre-cancerous changes. Following a detailed evaluation, laparoscopic surgery removed these abnormal structures, highlighting the importance of thorough investigation in unexplained infertility cases with undescended testes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:40 IST
Rare Male Infertility Case Unveils Undiagnosed Congenital Condition
Representative Image (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling discovery at RG Hospitals, Rajouri Garden, a 26-year-old man presenting with infertility was found to have a uterus and fallopian-tube-like structures within his body. This finding revealed a rare congenital condition, previously undiagnosed, that required surgical intervention. Experts conducted a detailed evaluation, which included imaging and genetic tests, uncovering that both testes were undescended, with one showing pre-cancerous changes.

The patient was diagnosed with azoospermia after displaying no sperm in his semen. Medical evaluations indicated the possibility of Persistent Müllerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), a rare condition where typically male individuals retain female reproductive structures. MRI scanning confirmed the presence of these structures along with a uterus-like entity.

Dr. Susheel Kharbanda, Chief Urologist at RG Hospitals, highlighted the rarity and complexity of this case, noting the increased cancer risks associated with undescended testes. The surgical team performed laparoscopic surgery to remove the abnormal reproductive structures and both testes. Post-surgery examinations identified Germ Cell Neoplasia In Situ (GCNIS) in the left testis, underlining the critical need for comprehensive investigations in similar infertility cases.

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