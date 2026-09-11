The British economy witnessed its fastest annual growth in 18 months this July, climbing by 1.6% compared to a year earlier, official data revealed. Surpassing economists' 1.2% growth prediction, artificial intelligence and a robust computer programming sector played key roles in this economic advancement.

According to the Office for National Statistics, July's 0.4% monthly growth was stronger than expected, with the GDP outperforming in the three months to July. Services sectors, particularly computer programming, significantly contributed to this rise, boosted further by the men's soccer World Cup and unusually warm weather.

Economists are divided on whether this momentum will continue in the lead-up to the chancellor's first budget. While some analysts warn growth might slow, others foresee potential upward revisions in full-year growth forecasts following these positive indicators.