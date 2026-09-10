Currency Tug-of-War: Pound's Battle Amid Rate Speculations

The British pound remains stable against the euro and dollar as investors anticipate interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Federal Reserve. UK GDP data and inflation reports add to market uncertainties, influencing expectations for future interest rate adjustments and highlighting potential growth vulnerabilities in the UK's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 16:07 IST
Currency Tug-of-War: Pound's Battle Amid Rate Speculations
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The British pound remained relatively stable against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday. This occurred as investors kept an eye on the European Central Bank's anticipated interest rate decision. Concurrently, oil prices stayed above $100 a barrel, curbing strong positioning in various markets.

Adding to the uncertainty, upcoming U.S. inflation reports could either strengthen the case for a Federal Reserve rate increase or weaken it. Sterling has been trading in a narrow range against the euro in recent weeks, with Thursday seeing the euro at 85.89 pence, showing little change.

The pound edged up against the dollar to $1.355. The ECB is expected to raise eurozone rates, while the Bank of England is not expected to follow suit imminently. Economic data, such as UK GDP and inflation figures, could impact future rate hike expectations, risking pressure on the pound.

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