Currency Tug-of-War: Pound's Battle Amid Rate Speculations

The British pound remained relatively stable against both the euro and the dollar on Thursday. This occurred as investors kept an eye on the European Central Bank's anticipated interest rate decision. Concurrently, oil prices stayed above $100 a barrel, curbing strong positioning in various markets.

Adding to the uncertainty, upcoming U.S. inflation reports could either strengthen the case for a Federal Reserve rate increase or weaken it. Sterling has been trading in a narrow range against the euro in recent weeks, with Thursday seeing the euro at 85.89 pence, showing little change.

The pound edged up against the dollar to $1.355. The ECB is expected to raise eurozone rates, while the Bank of England is not expected to follow suit imminently. Economic data, such as UK GDP and inflation figures, could impact future rate hike expectations, risking pressure on the pound.