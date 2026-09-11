SACCI President Advocates for BRICS Permanent Secretariat

Mtho Xulu, President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, calls for BRICS institutionalization with a permanent secretariat. Highlighting India's leadership during its BRICS presidency, Xulu emphasizes the longstanding India-South Africa ties and proposes digital trade and regional connections as key growth areas for the alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 12:54 IST
SACCI President Advocates for BRICS Permanent Secretariat
South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mtho Xulu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mtho Xulu, the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has stressed the need for the institutionalization of the BRICS group through the creation of a permanent secretariat. Speaking on Friday, Xulu pointed out that stronger mechanisms are essential to drive implementation within the group.

Xulu acknowledged India's commendable leadership during its BRICS presidency, praising its ability to unite member countries and produce a unanimously accepted annual report. He underscored the enduring economic relationship between India and South Africa, highlighting their collaboration even before the establishment of BRICS.

According to Xulu, digital trade and infrastructure are pivotal for deepening BRICS relations, with digital platforms offering a means to better understand and connect with each other's markets. He also emphasized leveraging regional cooperation, suggesting South Africa could unlock broader African markets for BRICS, while other members could do similar within their regions.

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