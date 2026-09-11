SACCI President Advocates for BRICS Permanent Secretariat

Mtho Xulu, the President of the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has stressed the need for the institutionalization of the BRICS group through the creation of a permanent secretariat. Speaking on Friday, Xulu pointed out that stronger mechanisms are essential to drive implementation within the group.

Xulu acknowledged India's commendable leadership during its BRICS presidency, praising its ability to unite member countries and produce a unanimously accepted annual report. He underscored the enduring economic relationship between India and South Africa, highlighting their collaboration even before the establishment of BRICS.

According to Xulu, digital trade and infrastructure are pivotal for deepening BRICS relations, with digital platforms offering a means to better understand and connect with each other's markets. He also emphasized leveraging regional cooperation, suggesting South Africa could unlock broader African markets for BRICS, while other members could do similar within their regions.