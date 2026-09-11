Strategic Control: The Fight for Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Iran-backed Houthis have reached the Yemeni town of Dhubab, located on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. According to Yemeni government sources, gaining control of Dhubab and the nearby island of Perim is vital for dominating the critical maritime passage.
The Iran-backed Houthis have advanced to the strategic Yemeni town of Dhubab, a vital point on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to Yemeni government sources who spoke to Reuters on Friday.
The Bab el-Mandeb Strait holds significant geopolitical importance as it connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, making it a critical maritime passage that numerous global traders navigate daily.
Control over Dhubab and the nearby Perim Island could provide substantial leverage in regional maritime dynamics, government sources noted on Thursday.
ALSO READ
-
Yemen's Strategic Shift: Houthis Tighten Grip on Vital Shipping Routes
-
Houthi Militia Advances on Yemen's Crucial Island
-
Strategic Shift: Yemen Forces Withdraw from Perim Island
-
Turmoil in the Gulf: Saudi's Call and U.S. Response on Yemen Conflict
-
Diplomatic Tensions: Saudi Appeal to U.S. for Military Support