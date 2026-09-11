Strategic Control: The Fight for Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Iran-backed Houthis have advanced to the strategic Yemeni town of Dhubab, a vital point on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, according to Yemeni government sources who spoke to Reuters on Friday.

The Bab el-Mandeb Strait holds significant geopolitical importance as it connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden, making it a critical maritime passage that numerous global traders navigate daily.

Control over Dhubab and the nearby Perim Island could provide substantial leverage in regional maritime dynamics, government sources noted on Thursday.