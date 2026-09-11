France Lowers Economic Growth Forecast Amid Eurozone Slowdown
The French government plans to adjust its 2023 economic growth forecast from 0.7% to around 0.5%, according to unsourced reports. This follows INSEE's revision projecting a mere 0.4% growth this year for France, the eurozone’s second-largest economy. No comment has been made by the finance ministry.
The French government is set to lower its economic growth predictions for 2023, adjusting earlier estimates from 0.7% to approximately 0.5%, Les Echos reported.
This decision comes in the wake of a revised forecast from INSEE, which now anticipates France's economy will grow by just 0.4% this year.
The finance ministry has not yet issued a statement regarding the change in projections.
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