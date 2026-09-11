Intensifying Scrutiny: Hong Kong's Regulatory Clampdown on Booming Share Sales

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is ramping up its oversight of investment banks, offering guidance to manage regulatory raids, according to sources close to the matter. This comes amid a significant increase in share sales activity, primarily driven by Chinese tech companies.

Regulatory insiders report that the SFC is emphasizing the importance of internal controls and quality issuers for initial public offerings, as some 500 companies plan IPOs in Hong Kong. The watchdog is also scrutinizing misconduct, including the misuse of funds and artificial demand creation.

In one notable instance, SFC halted Cloudbreak Pharma's trading, suspecting demand fabrication. Authorities are also investigating insider trading linked to some brokers. The move reflects a commitment to maintaining market integrity amidst unprecedented fundraising activity in the region.