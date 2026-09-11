India's Next Growth: Uniting B2B Systems for Economic Prosperity

India's economic future could hinge on the integration of its fragmented B2B digital systems, a new report from Bain & Company and NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited suggests. The proposed national infrastructure aims to boost transaction efficiency, unlock essential working capital, and broaden access to formal credit channels for millions of MSMEs across the country.

Currently, India's formal business sector accounts for approximately 45 per cent of real Gross Value Added (GVA), which is significantly lower than the 70 per cent observed in major global economies. Despite advancements in digitizing payments, commerce, credit, and compliance, these systems often remain siloed, posing challenges for MSMEs, which face a daunting Rs 60 lakh crore credit gap — largely stemming from short-term working-capital needs.

The envisioned interoperable layer would bridge these isolated systems through standardized APIs, fostering a seamless flow of invoices, payments, and trade information. This infrastructure promises to automate reconciliations, minimize manual processing, and offer lenders verified transaction data, transforming delayed MSME receivables into financeable assets. Yet, attaining such scale mandates coordinated efforts, regulatory clarity, and a national governance body to navigate the initial adoption hurdles effectively.