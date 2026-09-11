Drone Assault Grounds Flights at Mandalay Airport Amid Escalating Conflict

Flight operations at Mandalay's Tada-U International Airport in Myanmar have been suspended due to a drone attack orchestrated by rebels engaged in the country's civil war. Myanmar Airways International confirmed that all international flights have been temporarily halted.

An official from Myanmar Airways International's Bangkok branch stated that flights to Mandalay on September 11 and 12 were canceled because of the airport closure. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar reported that security personnel intercepted an attack by the People's Defence Force, a pro-democracy militant group, utilizing six suicide drones.

Although the attack disrupted some domestic flights, no casualties or damage were reported. The conflict follows the military's coup in February 2021, deposing Aung San Suu Kyi's government, and escalates ongoing tensions between Myanmar's military and various armed factions.