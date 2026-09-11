Tragic Alpine Accident: Dutch Tour Bus Overturns in Swiss Alps

A tragic accident occurred in eastern Switzerland when a bus carrying Dutch tourists overturned. Several fatalities and injuries were reported. The crash happened near Susch, with 48 Dutch nationals aboard the bus. Local authorities are yet to provide detailed casualty figures, promising updates soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 02:56 IST
Tragic Alpine Accident: Dutch Tour Bus Overturns in Swiss Alps
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A devastating accident unfolded in eastern Switzerland's Alpine region when a bus carrying a group of Dutch tourists overturned. The tragic incident resulted in several fatalities and injuries among the passengers.

According to the police in the canton of Graubuenden, the accident occurred near the village of Susch. Images circulated online show the bus on its side by the road, with emergency personnel and police officers at the scene.

The General Dutch Association of Travel Companies, representing tour operator OAD, confirmed the accident. The bus was carrying 48 Dutch nationals. As the local authorities remain tight-lipped about the exact number of casualties, they have assured an update in the following hours.

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