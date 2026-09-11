IAEA Opens Global Call for New Research on the Future of Water

Scientists and water specialists are being invited to share research that could improve how countries understand groundwater, rainfall, glaciers and the wider water cycle at the IAEA's 17th International Symposium on Isotope Hydrology. The event will be held from 10 to 14 May 2027 at the International Atomic Energy Agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, under the theme "Shaping the Future of Water: Tracers to Trends." Abstract submissions are open until 18 September 2026.

Isotope science reveals the hidden movement of water

Isotope hydrology uses the natural signatures found in water to reveal where it came from, how old it is, how quickly it moves and whether underground and surface-water systems are connected. This information can help authorities investigate shrinking groundwater reserves, changing rainfall, pollution, glacier retreat and competition for limited water supplies, giving decision-makers a clearer scientific basis for managing resources that millions of people depend upon.

Held every four years, the symposium is the IAEA's leading international gathering for this field, bringing together researchers, water-resource managers, policymakers and practitioners to exchange findings and explore practical solutions. More than 300 participants from 90 countries attended the 2023 edition, showing how strongly countries value isotope techniques as climate pressures and growing demand make water management more difficult.

The IAEA operates one of the world's leading isotope hydrology laboratories in Vienna and supports international monitoring systems such as the Global Network of Isotopes in Precipitation. Data collected through these networks help Member States study rainfall patterns, identify groundwater recharge sources and understand how climate variability is reshaping local and regional water systems.

Research topics stretch from glaciers to artificial intelligence

The 2027 programme will cover established areas of isotope hydrology alongside technologies that are beginning to change the way water information is interpreted. Researchers may submit work on low-level tritium for tracing groundwater recharge and young water fractions, isotope-enabled modelling of links between the atmosphere and water systems, groundwater age, water quality, and interactions between rivers, lakes and underground reserves.

High-mountain hydrology will receive close attention, including the use of isotope tools to investigate glacier retreat, thawing landscapes and the contribution of meltwater to downstream supplies. Mining and hydrothermal water exploitation will also feature, with discussions expected to examine how tracers can identify environmental impacts, improve water management and support responsible mine closure.

Other topics include analytical innovations, next-generation tracers, data quality, metadata standards and the reuse of scientific information under FAIR data principles. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will form part of the conversation, particularly their potential to turn complex isotope observations into stronger interpretations and more reliable predictions. Capacity building, international partnerships and the wider global impact of isotope science will complete the programme.

Researchers must follow detailed submission rules

Each synopsis must contain at least 300 words and may not exceed two pages, including figures, tables and references. Submissions must be prepared in Microsoft Word format and uploaded electronically through the IAEA Indico system. PDF files and abstracts sent by email will not be accepted, making it important for contributors to check the formatting and submission instructions before the 18 September 2026 deadline.

Participants must also register through the IAEA InTouch+ platform and receive official designation from an IAEA Member State or an invited organization. The symposium will allow selected contributors to present new research, learn from operational experience in other countries and build partnerships capable of turning scientific evidence into practical water decisions.

IAEA officials say isotope applications are expanding beyond traditional groundwater assessment into ecosystem research, wildlife studies, environmental monitoring, food-source traceability and broader sustainability work. The Vienna gathering will show how these techniques can help societies see water systems more clearly at a time when climate change, pollution and rising demand are placing greater pressure on supplies.