BRICS Summit: A Call for Inclusive Representation of India

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid has called for India's representation at the upcoming BRICS Summit to embody the entire country, not merely the Union government's stance. In an interview with ANI, Khurshid stressed the significance of including the Opposition in consultations as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit.

Khurshid underscored the importance of BRICS, describing the grouping as representing a substantial portion of the world's population, trade, and emerging economic power. 'You cannot sideline half the world's population,' he asserted, emphasizing the collective strength of the emerging economies and their role in the global economic landscape.

Highlighting BRICS as a 'bridge' between developed and developing nations, Khurshid pointed out that India, as the current chair, bears a heightened responsibility. He urged that India's role in BRICS reflects national consensus and not solely governmental initiatives, advocating for the Opposition's involvement in summit consultations.