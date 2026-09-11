BRICS Summit: A Call for Inclusive Representation of India

Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader, emphasized the need for India's representation at the BRICS Summit to reflect the entire nation, not just the Union government. He highlighted BRICS' global economic importance and urged for inclusive consultation with the Opposition as India hosts the 18th summit in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:05 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:05 IST
BRICS Summit: A Call for Inclusive Representation of India
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Senior Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid has called for India's representation at the upcoming BRICS Summit to embody the entire country, not merely the Union government's stance. In an interview with ANI, Khurshid stressed the significance of including the Opposition in consultations as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit.

Khurshid underscored the importance of BRICS, describing the grouping as representing a substantial portion of the world's population, trade, and emerging economic power. 'You cannot sideline half the world's population,' he asserted, emphasizing the collective strength of the emerging economies and their role in the global economic landscape.

Highlighting BRICS as a 'bridge' between developed and developing nations, Khurshid pointed out that India, as the current chair, bears a heightened responsibility. He urged that India's role in BRICS reflects national consensus and not solely governmental initiatives, advocating for the Opposition's involvement in summit consultations.

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